Mark Hendrickson, sons Alan and Case die in plane crash
World
A heartbreaking accident in Colorado's West Elk Wilderness took the lives of Mark Hendrickson and his teenage sons, Alan and Case, when their small plane crashed on October 24.
All three were from New Castle, Colorado.
NTSB probes Gunnison crash, family mourns
The crash happened in a remote part of Gunnison National Forest, with authorities notified soon after. The NTSB is now looking into what went wrong.
The boys' aunt confirmed the news online, while their mother shared her grief with the community.
Local officials have offered condolences, and the community is coming together to support the family during this tough time.