Marriyum Aurangzeb links Lahore AQI 600 to Diwali, Indian cities
Lahore's air quality just shot past 600 on the AQI scale, which is seriously unhealthy.
Punjab's Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says winds from Indian cities like Ludhiana and Amritsar, plus Diwali fireworks, are making things worse.
She explained that "Polluted air coming from Indian cities, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Firozpur, Ludhiana, Khem Karan, Amritsar, Fazilka and Tarn Taran, through the eastern corridor had raised Lahore's AQI," attributed to Marriyum Aurangzeb on X.
Marriyum Aurangzeb urges vulnerable people indoors
With the air this bad, Aurangzeb is urging everyone, especially kids, older adults, and people with health issues, to stay indoors as much as possible.
She recommends skipping outdoor activities for now and keeping windows closed at home or work.
If you're out driving, keep your car windows up and set your AC to recirculate until things clear up.