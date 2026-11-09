Marriyum Aurangzeb links Lahore AQI 600 to Diwali, Indian cities

Lahore's air quality just shot past 600 on the AQI scale, which is seriously unhealthy.

Punjab's Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says winds from Indian cities like Ludhiana and Amritsar, plus Diwali fireworks, are making things worse.

She explained that "Polluted air coming from Indian cities, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Firozpur, Ludhiana, Khem Karan, Amritsar, Fazilka and Tarn Taran, through the eastern corridor had raised Lahore's AQI," attributed to Marriyum Aurangzeb on X.