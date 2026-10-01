Masoud Pezeshkian calls US nuclear talks 'meaningless' after strikes
World
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called the latest talks with the United States on Iran's nuclear program "meaningless," saying there's been zero progress and more attacks from the US side.
The trouble started back in late February 2026 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and things haven't cooled down since.
US applies economic pressure, Iran resists
Diplomacy is stuck, even after recent U.N. discussions.
The US has shifted from military action to economic pressure, while Iran keeps pushing back, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, a key spot for global oil trade.
With the US having dialed back military operations while Iran has threatened a stronger defense if attacks resume, tensions are still running high.