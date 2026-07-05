Iran fears mass-casualty event during Khamenei's funeral, 3,000 graves prepared
What's the story
Iranian authorities are bracing for a possible mass-casualty event during the week-long funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. According to a report by German newspaper WELT, officials estimate that between 1,500 and 3,000 deaths could occur due to crowd-related incidents. The Iranian Red Crescent and National Crisis Management Organization issued a classified letter warning First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref about potential overcrowding and extreme summer heat.
Contingency measures
Special unit set up to manage dead and missing
In light of these fears, authorities have set up a special unit to manage the dead and missing. Thousands of graves have been prepared at Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery. A municipal employee confirmed the preparations to WELT, saying, "The prepared graves really exist." The employee added that those in charge were informed that "up to three thousand dead would be okay."
Funeral itinerary
Authorities impose travel restrictions in Tehran
The funeral ceremonies for Khamenei, who ruled Iran from 1989 until his death, began in Tehran on Saturday and continue through Qom before moving to Iraq's Najaf and Karbala. He will be buried in Mashhad on Thursday. The report said authorities are planning one of the largest logistical operations in recent years, with measures such as travel restrictions in Tehran and possible air travel disruptions.
Budget allocation
Estimated cost of funeral ceremonies
Municipal employees told WELT that each district in Tehran has been allocated around €500,000 to €650,000 for the three-day events. This doesn't include costs for other agencies like fire departments and transport authorities. Government-linked journalists estimated that Tehran alone could spend around €15 million on the ceremonies. The 1989 funeral of Ruhollah Khomeini also turned deadly, with at least eight deaths and hundreds injured.