Iran fears mass-casualty event during Khamenei's funeral, 3,000 graves prepared

Funeral itinerary

Authorities impose travel restrictions in Tehran

The funeral ceremonies for Khamenei, who ruled Iran from 1989 until his death, began in Tehran on Saturday and continue through Qom before moving to Iraq's Najaf and Karbala. He will be buried in Mashhad on Thursday. The report said authorities are planning one of the largest logistical operations in recent years, with measures such as travel restrictions in Tehran and possible air travel disruptions.