Mass shooting at Seattle food festival; 2 killed, 5 injured

The incident took place during the annual Bite of Seattle festival, which attracts hundreds of local vendors and features live music performances.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing "seven to eight shots" inside the venue, with people running "everywhere."

Estan Wakonabo, a 25-year-old witness, described the scene to CNN affiliate KOMO as "pure chaos" when the shots were fired. He returned later to see several gunshot victims on the ground.