Mass shooting at Seattle food festival; 2 killed, 5 injured
What's the story
A mass shooting has occurred at the Bite of Seattle food festival, near the prominent Space Needle in Seattle, United States. The Seattle Police Department confirmed that at least two people were killed while five people were injured in the incident. However, it is not clear if any suspects have been taken into custody.
Medical response
Eyewitness account
The incident took place during the annual Bite of Seattle festival, which attracts hundreds of local vendors and features live music performances.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing "seven to eight shots" inside the venue, with people running "everywhere."
Estan Wakonabo, a 25-year-old witness, described the scene to CNN affiliate KOMO as "pure chaos" when the shots were fired. He returned later to see several gunshot victims on the ground.
Twitter Post
Visuals showing people fleeing
🚨BREAKING: New video shows the moment when people fleeing the Seattle Center in Washington state.— Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 27, 2026
Reports of multiple gunshot victims in the area.
Livestream: Hawaiian Honey Cones. pic.twitter.com/8evoOeIQYK
Festival details
About the festival
Another witness reportedly said that due to the crowd at the festival, people could barely move between food lines before shots were heard.
The Seattle Center's Bite of Seattle food festival is an annual event that draws around 350,000 attendees over three days. The festival features food, drink, and community celebrations.
The shooting has left the city on edge as police continue their investigation into the incident.