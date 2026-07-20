Russia launches one of its largest missile attacks on Ukraine
What's the story
Russia has launched one of its largest ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine since the war began over four years ago. The Ukrainian air force reported a "massive combined strike" involving attack drones and various missiles, with Kyiv as the main target. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that over 40 missiles and 120 drones were used in the assault.
Defense response
Ukraine's air defenses shot down or neutralized 126 targets
Despite the scale of the attack, Ukraine's air defenses managed to shoot down or neutralize 126 targets, including 18 missiles and 108 drones.
However, some missiles and drones did get through, hitting 20 locations across Ukraine, the country's air force stated.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed its "massive strike" targeting what it called "defense industry facilities and logistics centers in the city of Kyiv."
Retaliatory action
Ukraine continues to strike Russian energy infrastructure
In response to the attacks, Ukraine has continued its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. A maritime drone was used to hit a tanker in the Black Sea, which was part of Russia's shadow fleet.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium also reported that two tankers had been hit and oil loading stopped at their hub off Russia's Black Sea coast.
Casualty update
Turkish cargo ship hit in attack
At least 16 civilians have been killed and 77 injured across Ukraine due to the Russian attacks in the past 24 hours, with most casualties in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
In Kyiv, one person was killed, and 16 were wounded.
The Ukrainian Navy said three missiles hit a Turkish-owned cargo ship, and the Ukrainian Sea Ports Administration reported 10 people killed on board.
Defense plea
Zelensky calls for more interceptors to protect against ballistic missiles
Amid the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy has called for more interceptors to protect against ballistic missiles.
He thanked those who take agreements seriously and ensure the delivery of anti-ballistic capabilities.
The demand for interceptors is high, but supply is limited due to long lead times and unresolved questions over capability, CNN reported, citing Fabian Hoffmann at the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies.