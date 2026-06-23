Massive Sahara dust cloud moves toward the United States
What's the story
A massive dust cloud from the Sahara Desert is headed toward the southeastern United States, with parts of Florida already experiencing its effects. The Miami area in South Florida has reported light particles in the atmosphere, making the weather conditions hot and dry. Strong winds are propelling this dust-filled air toward the region.
Health impact
Dust cloud to worsen air quality
The Sahara dust cloud is expected to reach its peak in the region by mid-week, further deteriorating air quality. The fine particulate matter levels could surpass standard limits, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Other possible effects include eye, nose, throat, and skin irritation, allergic reactions, and headaches. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Miami-Dade County until 3:00pm ET on Tuesday.
Weather disruption
Dust cloud expected to intensify heatwave
The Sahara dust cloud is expected to fully enter the southeastern US by Tuesday, with more dust arriving from the Atlantic toward the weekend. This will likely intensify the ongoing heatwave in the region. The phenomenon usually peaks between June and mid-August, but its intensity varies yearly. Experts say that Sahara dust contains PM10 and PM2.5 particles along with minerals like quartz and feldspar, which can pick up microbes and pollutants during their long journey.
Hurricane prevention
Saharan dust's dual impact
Interestingly, the Saharan dust creates a dry pocket of air thousands of feet above sea level, which could prevent hurricane formation by removing moisture. This is a common occurrence during the summer months in the southeastern US. However, this year it coincides with a heatwave that is expected to intensify due to the incoming dust storm.