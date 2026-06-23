Massive Sahara dust cloud moves toward the United States

Weather disruption

Dust cloud expected to intensify heatwave

The Sahara dust cloud is expected to fully enter the southeastern US by Tuesday, with more dust arriving from the Atlantic toward the weekend. This will likely intensify the ongoing heatwave in the region. The phenomenon usually peaks between June and mid-August, but its intensity varies yearly. Experts say that Sahara dust contains PM10 and PM2.5 particles along with minerals like quartz and feldspar, which can pick up microbes and pollutants during their long journey.