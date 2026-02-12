Video: Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road in seconds 

A sinkhole is a depression that forms when the surface collapses into an underground void. In Shanghai, built on soft, water-saturated alluvial soils from the Yangtze delta, erosion occurs through suffosion. This process washes away fine particles like sand and silt, creating voids under the surface. A sudden rush of water can trigger these collapses by flushing out supporting material.

🚨 Security footage from #Shanghai shows a busy stretch of road suddenly collapsing, creating a huge sinkhole and swallowing parts of nearby structures within seconds The city is prone to subsidence due to soft soil, groundwater extraction and intense construction. Data from… pic.twitter.com/zNnhHtpL1N

Urban impact

Human activity linked to most of China's sinkholes

Shanghai's susceptibility to sinkholes is partly due to human activity. Over-pumping groundwater and intense construction have worsened subsidence for decades. Official data shows that 72% of sinkholes in China between 2017 and 2023 are linked to human causes like faulty pipes and rapid building. Only two years ago, in January 2024, a sewage pipe blowout in the same Minhang neighborhood sunk another road nearly 10 meters deep. No injuries were reported there either.