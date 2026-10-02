Massive student protests across France affected 1,027 lycees, 1,949 arrests
World
Massive student protests erupted across France this week, as students protested against overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and crumbling facilities.
By Thursday, 1,027 lycees had been affected by the movement's actions, with blockades at 222 of them, and police and gendarmes had arrested 1,949 people.
French government blames radical left
Things got tense: some principals and staff faced attacks in cities like Marseille, and 305 police officers were injured.
The government pointed fingers at the radical left for stirring things up, while the accused party pushed back and called out the government's response.
All of this comes as France faces bigger economic worries and heads toward a presidential election.