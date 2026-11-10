Matthew VanDyke says Russia influenced India arrest tied to Ukraine
World
Matthew VanDyke, a US filmmaker-turned-'mercenary,' says his arrest in India earlier this year was influenced by Russia and tied to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
He believes his detention with six Ukrainians was part of a bigger geopolitical move, and he's promising to share more "shocking details" soon.
NIA arrested VanDyke and 6 Ukrainians
Back in March 2026, VanDyke and six Ukrainians were arrested by India's National Investigation Agency, or NIA.
Authorities accused them of training armed groups in Myanmar and moving weapons through Indian regions like Mizoram.
The case started under antiterrorism laws but later shifted to immigration charges, which meant everyone got bail by September.
VanDyke is now back in the US but still has court dates pending in India.