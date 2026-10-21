What trilateral Mecca defense pact says about withdrawal, military support
What's the story
The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey on August 7 has a 10-year exit restriction. According to the full text, members can only withdraw after a decade from its entry into force. Article 16 states that any party may withdraw from this agreement after 10 years have elapsed from its entry into force by giving the other parties written notification of its intention to withdraw through diplomatic channels at least three months in advance.
Defense commitment
Collective defense pledge included in Mecca agreement
The pact also contains a collective defense pledge.
"If the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or internationally recognized borders of any of the 'Parties' are threatened or endangered, the 'Parties' shall use all necessary means to eliminate such threat(s) or danger(s)," the treaty's first article states.
Article 2 says "an externally originating armed attack against any of the 'Parties' shall be considered an attack against all the 'Parties'," similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.
Initial challenge
First test of alliance comes from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis's attacks
The alliance's first major test comes from missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia.
At an emergency meeting in Riyadh this month, the three members agreed to ensure rapid deployment of military forces in the kingdom.
Pakistan has pledged "whatever support is needed" to protect Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and holy sites, with a military spokesperson calling their protection "paramount" and "non-negotiable."
Contribution and approval
Turkey will not deploy troops for offensive actions
Turkey is expected to limit its contribution to military equipment, intelligence sharing, and weapons systems.
Asked how Turkey could help Saudi defend against attacks by the Houthis, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the pact was not an "offensive agreement," adding that Turkey would not send troops to another country to carry out attacks on its territory.
The nation's constitution requires separate permission from parliament to deploy troops regardless of any international agreement.
Process
Turkey submits pact to parliament
The domestic approval processes for implementing the pact vary among members: Turkey requires parliamentary ratification, Saudi Arabia uses royal decrees, and Pakistan relies on existing laws without needing parliamentary approval for deployments under this agreement.
Turkey has submitted the trilateral defense pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to parliament for ratification.