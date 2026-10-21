What trilateral Mecca defense pact says about withdrawal, military support 

The pact also contains a collective defense pledge.

"If the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or internationally recognized borders of any of the 'Parties' are threatened or endangered, the 'Parties' shall use all necessary means to eliminate such threat(s) or danger(s)," the treaty's first article states.

Article 2 says "an externally originating armed attack against any of the 'Parties' shall be considered an attack against all the 'Parties'," similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.