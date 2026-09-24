Judge lifts Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico
What's the story
A federal judge has ordered US President Donald Trump to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, saying the ban on the three media outlets was likely unconstitutional. US District Judge Tim Kelly issued the order in a lawsuit the news organizations filed challenging the ban that the president announced on September 18.
Legal claims
News organizations argue First Amendment rights violations
CNN, MS Now (formerly MSNBC), and Politico filed the lawsuit this week after their journalists were denied access to the White House and had their press badges revoked.
They argued that Trump's actions violate their First Amendment rights.
They contend that the revocation of press credentials was done without notice or due process.
The lawsuit cites past legal precedents where similar actions were challenged successfully, including cases involving Jim Acosta and Brian Karem during Trump's first presidency.
Statement
'Access to White House a privilege, not right'
In a statement, the five television networks that make up the primary video pool covering the White House—Fox News, ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News—said, "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."
But on Tuesday, the administration filed a response urging the court to reject their request, saying "access to the White House is a privilege—not a right."
Presidential response
Trump's 'FAKE news' ban and its enforcement
On September 18, Trump announced the ban, citing "FAKE NEWS" reporting.
He wrote that media outlets shouldn't be allowed to report "FICTION and LIES" about his administration or the US.
Asked whether he would allow the outlets back in if the court rules against the White House, he said, "Well, it probably will, because this is a judge who's not...particularly fair judge," referring to Judge Kelly, who ordered a CNN journalist's access restored in a similar case in 2018.
CNN
You should not be here: Trump to CNN journo
After the ban, when Trump saw a prominent CNN journalist at the UNGA, he was heard saying in a viral video, "You should not be here."
"I'm surprised that CNN is here covering me. You should not be here covering me. You said you weren't going to cover me," he told Kaitlan Collins of CNN.