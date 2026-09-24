Judge lifts Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico 

CNN, MS Now (formerly MSNBC), and Politico filed the lawsuit this week after their journalists were denied access to the White House and had their press badges revoked.

They argued that Trump's actions violate their First Amendment rights.

They contend that the revocation of press credentials was done without notice or due process.

The lawsuit cites past legal precedents where similar actions were challenged successfully, including cases involving Jim Acosta and Brian Karem during Trump's first presidency.