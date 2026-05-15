'Pakistan's mediation process hasn't failed yet but....': Iran's Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that the mediation process by Pakistan has not failed yet but admitted that it is in a very difficult course. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi after attending a BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, Araghchi said the situation is mostly because of the Americans' behavior and the mistrust that exists between them. He said that the US's shift from military aggression to dialogue was met with skepticism in Tehran .

Diplomatic stance Iran's patience shouldn't be confused with submission: Araghchi "We have no trust in Americans... This is the main obstacle in the way of any diplomatic effort," he said, adding that a "very shaky" ceasefire is in place. However, he warned that Iran's patience shouldn't be confused with submission. He reiterated that there is no military solution to issues related to Iran and emphasized their resistance against any pressure or threat. "Iranian people only answer to the language of respect," he emphasized.

Betrayal alleged Thank India for support amid diplomatic friction Araghchi also accused the US and Israel of launching a joint military strike while diplomatic negotiations were underway. "My country has been the victim of an act of unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israeli regime, which happened right in the middle of negotiations we had with Americans. In the middle of diplomacy, they decided to attack us," he said. He thanked countries like India for their support amid this diplomatic friction.

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China 'We have peaceful nuclear program' He also responded to US President Donald Trump's statement that the US and China do not want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. "We share the same opinion. Iran has...proved that when we signed the deal in 2015, we said time and again that we don't want nuclear weapons, and this is not our policy. We have peaceful nuclear program, and we have always been ready to build confidence that this program is peaceful and will remain peaceful," he said.

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