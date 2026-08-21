'Medically fit': Why Imran Khan was returned to jail quickly

Without naming Khan, 73, Tarar wrote on X, "In the light of the Supreme Court's decision, the prisoner....was taken to the hospital under appropriate security arrangements during the intervening night of August 20 and 21."

"A team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist...cardiologist, and a physician, conducted a detailed examination...and declared him medically fit," Tarar said, according to AFP.

"After the completion of this entire process, he was transferred back to Adiala Jail."

Tarar's X account is withheld in India.