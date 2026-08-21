'Medically fit': Why Imran Khan was returned to jail quickly
What's the story
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was returned to Adiala Jail early Friday hours after a medical examination at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. The Supreme Court had ordered his transfer to Shifa International Hospital for a check-up, but security issues led to the examination being conducted at PIMS instead. Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said doctors from Shifa International Hospital were present during the medical examination at PIMS.
Minister
Pakistani Information Minister Tarar's update
Without naming Khan, 73, Tarar wrote on X, "In the light of the Supreme Court's decision, the prisoner....was taken to the hospital under appropriate security arrangements during the intervening night of August 20 and 21."
"A team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist...cardiologist, and a physician, conducted a detailed examination...and declared him medically fit," Tarar said, according to AFP.
"After the completion of this entire process, he was transferred back to Adiala Jail."
Tarar's X account is withheld in India.
Family support
Khan's sister present during medical examination
Tarar also claimed that Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, was present throughout the medical examination and treatment process.
He was transferred back to Adiala Jail at approximately 5:00am local time.
The Supreme Court had allowed him to stay at the hospital until the next hearing of his case on September 16.
Security
Supporters lined streets of Islamabad, showering flowers
Hundreds of police officers, some holding sticks, were stationed near Shifa International Hospital late Thursday, with roads leading to the clinic closed ahead of the transfer.
Overnight, supporters lined the streets of Islamabad, showering flowers on the vehicle presumed to be carrying him.
Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, did not immediately respond to the report that he was medically fit.
However, senior party members had publicly interpreted the SC order as implying Khan will be hospitalized for at least several weeks.
Health concerns
Khan's health concerns and political situation
Khan's lawyers and family have repeatedly raised concerns about his health, citing poor eyesight and lack of access to specialist medical care.
In February, it was revealed that he had only 15% vision left in his right eye.
While delivering the verdict that Khan be taken to Shifa Hospital this week, the Supreme Court emphasized its responsibility to protect "the life, health, dignity and security of the prisoner."
He has remained imprisoned since August 2023 on various charges.