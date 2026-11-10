Meghan Markle cancels child safety speech amid father Thomas's arrest
What's the story
Meghan Markle has canceled a speech on child safety, following the arrest of her father, Thomas Markle Sr. The Duchess of Sussex was scheduled to speak at the Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels, Belgium. The event is dedicated to children who have died due to online harm. An insider revealed to The Telegraph, "She's just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now."
Event update
Prince Harry will still deliver his speech
Despite Markle's withdrawal, Prince Harry will still deliver his speech at the Lost Screen Memorial.
The Duke of Sussex's words are hoped to be understood in light of Thomas Sr.'s arrest.
The memorial features 50 phones displaying lock screens of children who died due to social media-related harm.
Father's arrest
Thomas Sr. was arrested on November 6
Thomas Sr., 82, was arrested in Florida on November 6 and was later released but put under house detention and electronic monitoring.
He faces a charge of possession of child pornography and could face up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.
The US Attorney's Office confirmed the charge in a press release.
Public statement
Markle said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations
In her statement, Markle said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations against her father.
She emphasized that any distance from him was to protect her children.
"Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine," she hopes "justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."
Investigation assistance
Markle willing to help FBI, other agencies investigating father
Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is reportedly helping authorities identify Thomas Sr. in disturbing images.
The Duchess is also willing to help the FBI and other agencies investigating her estranged father.
The Lost Screen Memorial installation has previously been displayed in New York City and Geneva to raise awareness about safer online spaces for children.