Child porn case: How Meghan's mother helped in father's arrest
What's the story
Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, has reportedly assisted investigators in identifying her ex-husband Thomas Markle Sr. as a suspect in a child pornography case. The 70-year-old former social worker's involvement came just before his arrest on November 6 in Florida, reported People on November 8. Meanwhile, the Suits actor has also said she's willing to cooperate with law enforcement if needed.
Identification assistance
Ragland helped investigators in identifying Markle Sr.
Ragland, who was married to Markle Sr. from 1979 to 1987, reportedly helped investigators identify him in suspected child sexual abuse images.
The Sun reported that she was shown redacted versions of these images and assisted in identifying Markle Sr. as the person depicted.
The federal complaint states that a witness who has known Markle Sr. for decades identified him in two photographs, although this witness is not named publicly.
Timeline
Allegations could date back 5 decades
The Sun reported that the alleged offenses could date back five decades, possibly before Markle was born.
The images Ragland viewed were reportedly among materials recovered from storage units rented by Markle Sr. in the Los Angeles area for nearly two decades.
These units allegedly contained "sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls," according to the Justice Department.
Legal proceedings
Markle Sr. was released after his arrest
Markle Sr., 82, was arrested on November 6 and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, per the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.
He did not enter a plea during his subsequent court appearance in Tampa, Florida, and was released on his own recognizance to Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, where he was initially taken into custody.
His arraignment is scheduled to take place in California at an unspecified date.
Potential sentence
Markle has expressed her distress over the allegations
If convicted, Markle Sr. could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said, "These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law."
Meanwhile, Markle has expressed her distress over the allegations against her father and emphasized that her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.