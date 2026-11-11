Why Meghan Markle was 'fighting back tears' during Belgium appearance
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was recently seen with her husband Prince Harry at a public engagement in Brussels. Body language expert Susan Constantine told Page Six that she appeared "on high alert" and "fighting back tears." The emotional state of the Duchess comes just days after her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested on child pornography charges.
Emotional turmoil
Markle's 'subdued expression' amid family drama
Constantine said, "Meghan's eyes look weary, with noticeable dark circles and a subdued expression."
"Her usual bright-eyed smile, the radiant smile that seems to light up a room, appears dimmed amid the current news surrounding allegations of a sexual nature involving her father."
"Yet the sadness in her eyes, the tension across her face, and her dimpled, slightly pouted chin seem to tell a different story," she added.
Body language
Prince Harry appeared 'concerned,' said expert
Constantine also said, "The couple appears on high alert as they scan the cameras and spectators around them."
"They maintain a steady pace, seemingly aware of the attention on them."
The expert added that Prince Harry looked particularly "concerned" about his surroundings.
"The repeated stroking of his beard, coupled with his serious countenance, gives the impression of someone deep in thought and perhaps unsettled by the circumstances."
Public engagement
Markle didn't speak at the event as planned
The couple was in Brussels to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial installation at the European Parliament.
Although Markle was present, she didn't speak at the event as planned.
Prince Harry delivered a speech emphasizing children's right to safety while using technology.
The decision not to speak was reportedly due to Markle not feeling "strong enough" emotionally after her father's arrest last week.
Family distress
Markle's father arrested on child pornography charges
After news of Thomas Sr.'s accusations broke, Markle said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations.
She had reportedly known about these allegations for years.
Meanwhile, Thomas Sr. is back in custody after his pretrial release was revoked on Tuesday for allegedly tampering with his ankle monitor.
He has denied the allegations.