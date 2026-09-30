'Chatty, polite': Meghan Markle takes up new hobby in UK
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly taken up reformer Pilates classes at Soho Farmhouse's Wellness Barn in Oxfordshire. The 45-year-old is said to be enjoying the classes and using them as a way to "unwind" and "make new friends." A source told The Sun that "Meghan has become a regular at the classes inside the Wellness Barn and she's chatty and polite."
Relaxation hub
What's the Wellness Barn like?
The Wellness Barn at Soho Farmhouse is a sanctuary with cozy cabins and open fires, offering an escape from everyday stresses.
The facility includes treatment rooms, ice baths, an ozone sauna pod, and a wellness studio that offers yoga and meditation classes.
"By creating a dedicated area for these types of classes...members are able to fully immerse themselves in the relaxation of the Wellness Barn," its website states.
Relocation hurdles
Markle's life in the UK amid challenges
Markle's return to the UK with her family in August has not been without its challenges.
Her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, faced issues at their new school due to security concerns.
King Charles III also clarified that the Sussexes are "private citizens with commercial and charitable interests," not working royals.