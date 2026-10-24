Meghan Markle 'relieved' as father's child pornography allegations get investigated
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is "relieved" by news of a reported investigation into child pornography allegations against her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. A close friend of Markle told The Sun that she had been living with "deeply troubling concerns" about her father's behavior for years. However, she felt unable to speak publicly for fear of jeopardizing a potential investigation and had been guided by legal advice about what she could say publicly.
Friend's statement
'Utterly devastated by all of this'
The friend, speaking with the Duchess of Sussex's approval, said, "As a mum of young children herself, she is utterly devastated by all of this."
"Above all, her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. Their welfare and protection have to come first."
"After so many years of living with deeply troubling concerns, there is also a real sense of relief that these matters are now being properly investigated."
Legal advice
'To live with the frustration of not being...'
The friend also added, "She has been guided by legal advice about what she could say publicly and has had to live with the frustration of not being able to speak openly, while trusting that the appropriate authorities would do their job."
The friend also voiced frustration that the concerns had taken so long to draw "this level of attention."
Statement
Earlier, Markle said she was 'deeply distressed' by allegations
Markle had earlier said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations against her father.
In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection."
"That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."
Investigation
Thomas Sr. has denied the allegations
Thomas Sr. has denied the allegations.
He told The Daily Mail, "I'm shocked, I'm hurt...and I'm very upset that my son (Thomas Jr.) is making these accusations against me."
Thomas Jr. found "hundreds, if not thousands" of alleged child porn images in four boxes and immediately reported his father.
Meanwhile, The Sun said it had seen the 2018 letter Markle cited, which allegedly accused Thomas Sr. of abusing a child and traveling to the Philippines and Thailand for such purposes.
Official response
Metropolitan Police and FBI's stand on the case
The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday that it was aware of media reports concerning the 2018 letter.
Meanwhile, the FBI told PEOPLE it is aware of the allegations and would provide support to Philippine authorities while investigating any related allegations of federal violations of US law.