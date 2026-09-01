Meghan Markle accused of 'rude' interview tactics for household staff
What's the story
Meghan Markle's return to the UK may pose challenges in finding household staff, as per Page Six. Allegations of her "extremely rude" interview methods for potential employees have surfaced. A source claimed, "Applicants would come in to interview for housekeeping or maid positions and were basically forbidden from speaking to her."
Interview process
'They would hand over their resume, then be told...'
The insider revealed that applicants were instructed to submit their resumes and stand quietly while Markle, 45, reviewed them.
"They would hand over their resume, then be told to stand off to the side of the room, not speak and not make eye contact while Meghan sat there and reviewed it," they alleged.
Staff experiences
'This happened with enough people that word absolutely got around'
The source claimed that these experiences became well-known in household staffing circles.
The insider told the outlet, "This happened with enough people that word absolutely got around among household staff."
"People remember how they were treated, and there are a lot of people who simply would not want to put themselves in that position and work for her now."
Staff concerns
'There's definitely concern among household staff...'
Another source claimed that stories about the Duchess of Sussex have been circulating for years among private household workers.
"There's definitely concern among household staff about Harry and Meghan coming back to the UK," they said.
The source added, "Word has gotten around over the years about what Meghan can be like to work for, and she has a reputation for being very dismissive and rude to staff."
Denial
Another source denies these allegations
Another source that is close to Markle has strongly denied the allegations, stating that the Suits alum and Prince Harry have always treated their staff with respect and professionalism.
"The suggestion that Meghan interviewed anyone in a rude manner is categorically untrue."
Meanwhile, Markle and Harry have been living in Montecito, California, since 2020, but they recently moved back to the UK.