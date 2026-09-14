Meghan Markle enjoys idyllic family time in the UK
What's the story
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has shared a rare glimpse into her family's life in the United Kingdom. The 34-second video was posted on Instagram and features her husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet. Set to Wham!'s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, the footage shows the family enjoying outdoor activities like fishing and riding bikes.
Relocation details
The Sussexes's return to the UK
The Sussex family returned to the UK in August after living in California for nearly six years.
They are said to be living at a private property outside London in the Cotswolds area. Their children have been enrolled in school there.
The move was welcomed by King Charles III, who hoped for a reconnection with his son and grandchildren.
The couple's dogs, Mia and Pula, also joined them in their new home, as confirmed by the latest clip.
Royal clarification
Their royal titles remain unused
However, a letter from King Charles III clarified that they would remain non-working royals.
The couple was surprised by this decision not being communicated in advance.
Despite their return, they can't use the titles "His and Her Royal Highness" and remain "private citizens."
This transition comes after Prince Harry and Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 to live independently in North America.
Recent activities
Reaction to the video
Before their move, the Sussexes attended events for the Invictus Games and had a visit with King Charles.
Harry was recently spotted at a London production studio working on an undisclosed project. This video is the first official glimpse of their life since moving back to Britain.
While most had positive things to say, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield criticized, via PageSix, Markle for posting her children and their neighborhood, given the couple has asked for privacy again and again.