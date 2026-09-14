Meghan Markle enjoys idyllic family time in the UK

The Sussex family returned to the UK in August after living in California for nearly six years.

They are said to be living at a private property outside London in the Cotswolds area. Their children have been enrolled in school there.

The move was welcomed by King Charles III, who hoped for a reconnection with his son and grandchildren.

The couple's dogs, Mia and Pula, also joined them in their new home, as confirmed by the latest clip.