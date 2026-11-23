Melania Trump selling digital pictures of herself for $150 each
What's the story
US First Lady Melania Trump has launched a new business venture, selling digital pictures of herself for $150 each. The collection, which features portraits taken by German fashion photographer and ex-model Elle von Unwerth, is available on her official website. The announcement was made on November 22 through her official X account.
Business launch
Collection launched to coincide with 'Melania: The Series' premiere
The digital photo collection was launched to coincide with the premiere of Melania: The Series, a two-part special on Amazon Prime Video.
The series, which premiered on November 20, chronicles Trump's life and role as First Lady.
It comes after her documentary film Melania, released earlier this year.
Series details
'Melania: The Series' chronicles Trump's life
Directed by Brett Ratner, Melania: The Series has two episodes titled Family & Trust and Pride & Honor.
The episodes delve into different facets of Trump's personal and public life as she prepares for her husband's second presidential term.
The series has received mixed reviews from social media users and critics alike.
Public reaction
Netizens criticize decision to sell digital portraits
The announcement has triggered widespread reactions online, with several social media users questioning the decision.
Several netizens criticized the decision to sell digital portraits at such a high price.
One user wrote, "You are so f------ ridiculous and self-obsessed," while another commented, "What a joke! The American people are suffering and this is what you do!"
Another said, "This has got to be the laziest, most superficial waste of time and grift from any first lady."