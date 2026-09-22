Melania Trump welcomes Betsy Klein despite President Donald Trump's ban
World
Even though President Donald Trump just banned CNN from covering its events, Melania Trump's office has welcomed CNN's Betsy Klein to her "Fostering the Future Together" event in New York City.
The gathering is happening alongside the United Nations General Assembly, and Klein will be reporting on it despite losing her White House credentials.
First Amendment lawsuit over CNN ban
The ban on CNN has led to a First Amendment lawsuit from several news outlets, with major networks like ABC and NBC also stepping back from White House coverage.
Still, CNN says it's committed to reporting on the Trump administration, showing that journalists can keep covering important stories even when official doors close.