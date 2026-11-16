'Don't lecture India': Meloni ally slams legislator's 'vote chor' remark

In a post on Facebook, Bergamini, a member of PM Giorgia Meloni's Forza Italia party, said, "In a democracy, everyone is free to put forward whatever arguments or accusations they see fit, provided, of course, that they can substantiate them."

"[But] In instances like this, it is inappropriate to intervene in the domestic political debates of a great friendly nation—a country with which Italy has established a 'special strategic partnership,'" Bergamini said.