'Don't lecture India': Meloni ally slams legislator's 'vote chor' remark
What's the story
Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini has slammed Giacomo Filibeck, the Party of European Socialists (PES) Secretary General, over his "vote chor, gaddi chhod" remark, saying it is not "appropriate to lecture India on democracy." Attending the Bharat Summit 2026 over the weekend, Filibeck said, "Vote thieves, step down from your seats," echoing the remarks often made by the opposition party against the ruling BJP. The summit was organized by the Congress and focused on global issues like democracy and climate change.
Defense stance
Bergamini defends India's democratic processes
In a post on Facebook, Bergamini, a member of PM Giorgia Meloni's Forza Italia party, said, "In a democracy, everyone is free to put forward whatever arguments or accusations they see fit, provided, of course, that they can substantiate them."
"[But] In instances like this, it is inappropriate to intervene in the domestic political debates of a great friendly nation—a country with which Italy has established a 'special strategic partnership,'" Bergamini said.
Democracy debate
European representatives commenting on India's democratic processes questioned
Bergamini also questioned the appropriateness of European representatives commenting on India's democratic processes.
She cited the scale of India's electorate, which is 970 million strong.
"Moreover, as Europeans, we find it inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to cast their votes. India possesses its own political institutions and judiciary; any disputes or grievances should be addressed in accordance with, and with respect for, the established rules of democracy," she said.
Controversial comments
Filibeck accuses BJP-led government of undermining democracy
Filibeck had said that "these kinds of gatherings, conferences, and summits are vital to raise international attention on concerning challenges."
"Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen laughing as he made the "vote chor" comments.
The remarks drew criticism from BJP leaders, with national spokesperson and national media co-in-charge Pradeep Bhandari accusing Congress MP of seeking foreign interference in India's affairs.
Criticism voiced
Telangana BJP president criticizes Rahul's remarks at summit
Union minister Kiren Rijiju also reacted, questioning if anyone laughed at insults against India by foreigners.
"Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I'm not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India," Rijiju tweeted.
The Bharat Summit 2026 brought together around 1,000 delegates from 70 countries to discuss global issues like geopolitics and progressive politics.