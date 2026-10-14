Meriden Park video shows Chelmsley Wood Patriots confronting Indian students

A video from Meriden Park, UK is making waves after a group called the Chelmsley Wood Patriots confronted Indian students and told them to leave, claiming the park was only for families at night.

The students responded, saying, "No, we are usually in Birmingham; we just moved here today" and "England, I came to do my Master's; I've been here for two years now."

The incident has sparked outrage over racially biased behavior, and raised questions about who actually gets to enforce rules in public spaces.