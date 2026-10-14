Meriden Park video shows Chelmsley Wood Patriots confronting Indian students
A video from Meriden Park, UK is making waves after a group called the Chelmsley Wood Patriots confronted Indian students and told them to leave, claiming the park was only for families at night.
The students responded, saying, "No, we are usually in Birmingham; we just moved here today" and "England, I came to do my Master's; I've been here for two years now."
The incident has sparked outrage over racially biased behavior, and raised questions about who actually gets to enforce rules in public spaces.
Police say only officers can stop-and-search
Local police made it clear that only officers can exercise stop-and-search powers, which belong exclusively to the police acting under specific statutory legislation such as the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.
Inspector Jenny Willetts said they don't support these actions and want everyone to feel safe.
Authorities are encouraging anyone with concerns to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.