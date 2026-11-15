Met Office issues yellow warnings for Scotland and northern England

Heads up if you're in central and eastern Scotland or north-west England, north-east England, and Yorkshire and the Humber:

yellow warnings are out for icy conditions in central and eastern Scotland from Sunday night through Monday morning, and freezing temperatures in north-west England, north-east England, and Yorkshire and the Humber from Sunday night through Thursday morning.

The Met Office issued the ice warning, and the UK Health Security Agency says the cold snap is likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services.