Met Office issues yellow warnings for Scotland and northern England
Heads up if you're in central and eastern Scotland or north-west England, north-east England, and Yorkshire and the Humber:
yellow warnings are out for icy conditions in central and eastern Scotland from Sunday night through Monday morning, and freezing temperatures in north-west England, north-east England, and Yorkshire and the Humber from Sunday night through Thursday morning.
The Met Office issued the ice warning, and the UK Health Security Agency says the cold snap is likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services.
UKHSA urges heating and neighborly care
Officials are reminding everyone to watch out for icy paths and look after friends, family, and neighbors who are most vulnerable, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions.
Paul Coleman, a consultant in public health at the UKHSA, says people should try to heat the rooms they use the most, if possible, and dress warmly during colder spells.
Temperatures could drop as low as minus 4.5 Celsius in some spots, with the lowest temperature in the UK overnight into Sunday, with -4.5c recorded at Santon Downham.