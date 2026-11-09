Mexican police helicopter kills Aranza Aidelany, 7, in Matamoros
World
A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Matamoros, near the Texas border, when seven-year-old Aranza Aidelany, a US citizen, was killed after a Mexican police helicopter opened fire on her family's pickup truck.
The family was just trying to show they were civilians, but got caught up in a chaotic police operation targeting the Gulf Cartel.
Authorities investigating 3 officers, no arrests
The raid was part of a crackdown after a major cartel leader, Alfredo Cardenas, was arrested.
Local gunmen set up roadblocks that slowed emergency help from reaching Aranza.
Now, authorities are investigating three officers involved, but no one has been arrested yet.
Aranza's family held her funeral and is asking for justice, insisting they had nothing to do with any criminal activity.