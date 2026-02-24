Mexico kills El Mencho's financier, second-in-command El Tuli
What's the story
Mexican special forces have successfully eliminated Hugo Cesar Macias Urena, better known as "El Tuli," a senior operative of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The operation was carried out by the Mexican Army. El Tuli was a close aide of CJNG leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho." After El Mencho's death, El Tuli took over cartel operations and was responsible for orchestrating retaliatory attacks across Mexico.
Cartel dynamics
El Tuli offered bounty on military members
The Mexican Defense Ministry confirmed that El Tuli was the top financial and logistics chief of the cartel. After El Mencho's death, he offered a bounty of 20,000 pesos (around $1,100) for every military or National Guard member killed in retaliatory attacks. His killing comes amid a crackdown on the CJNG and an ongoing succession battle within the cartel.
Violence escalates
Retaliatory attacks after El Mencho's death
El Mencho succumbed to his injuries while being airlifted after being severely wounded in a Mexican Army raid in Tapalpa, Jalisco, according to official sources. The operation was supported by US intelligence. His death triggered retaliatory violence across multiple states, killing at least 25 National Guard members and 70 others, including security forces and suspected cartel members. Videos circulating on social media showed arson attacks and armed cartel members on the streets.
Succession battle
Succession battle within CJNG cartel
After El Tuli's killing, authorities seized around 7.2 million pesos and $965,000 in cash along with several firearms. The focus now shifts to possible successors of El Mencho. Reports suggest his daughter Jessica Johanna Oseguera, stepson Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, and trusted right-hand man Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytan are in line for succession.