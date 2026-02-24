Mexico kills El Mencho's financier, second-in-command El Tuli

Mexican special forces have successfully eliminated Hugo Cesar Macias Urena, better known as "El Tuli," a senior operative of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The operation was carried out by the Mexican Army. El Tuli was a close aide of CJNG leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho." After El Mencho's death, El Tuli took over cartel operations and was responsible for orchestrating retaliatory attacks across Mexico .

Cartel dynamics El Tuli offered bounty on military members The Mexican Defense Ministry confirmed that El Tuli was the top financial and logistics chief of the cartel. After El Mencho's death, he offered a bounty of 20,000 pesos (around $1,100) for every military or National Guard member killed in retaliatory attacks. His killing comes amid a crackdown on the CJNG and an ongoing succession battle within the cartel.

Violence escalates Retaliatory attacks after El Mencho's death El Mencho succumbed to his injuries while being airlifted after being severely wounded in a Mexican Army raid in Tapalpa, Jalisco, according to official sources. The operation was supported by US intelligence. His death triggered retaliatory violence across multiple states, killing at least 25 National Guard members and 70 others, including security forces and suspected cartel members. Videos circulating on social media showed arson attacks and armed cartel members on the streets.

