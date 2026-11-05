Miami helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay kills 1, injures 2
A helicopter crashed into Biscayne Bay near Miami on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, sadly killing one person and injuring two others.
The crash happened around 11:26am local time by Bill Baggs State Park.
All three victims are adult men, but their names have not been shared yet.
Emergency teams from the Miami-Dade Fire Department, the City of Miami Fire Department, and the US Coast Guard responded quickly to help.
Robinson R44 II reportedly filming boats
Officials say the Robinson R44 II helicopter was on a photography flight (reportedly filming boats) when it went down shortly after taking off from North Perry Airport.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation for now, while the National Transportation Safety Board will be joining soon to figure out exactly what happened.