Miami helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay kills 1, injures 2

A helicopter crashed into Biscayne Bay near Miami on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, sadly killing one person and injuring two others.

The crash happened around 11:26am local time by Bill Baggs State Park.

All three victims are adult men, but their names have not been shared yet.

Emergency teams from the Miami-Dade Fire Department, the City of Miami Fire Department, and the US Coast Guard responded quickly to help.