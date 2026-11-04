Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate, becoming first-ever Muslim senator
What's the story
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won the Michigan Senate race, becoming the first Muslim senator in United States history. He defeated Republican Mike Rogers, a former member of Congress who narrowly lost a bid for Senate in 2024. El-Sayed, a former public health official who also ran for governor in 2018, will now replace Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat.
Party divisions
Haley Stevens endorsed Rogers in race's final days
The Senate race is critical as both parties vie for control of the chamber during President Donald Trump's final two years in office.
Recent polls had favored El-Sayed, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifting the race from a tossup to leaning Democrat.
In his final pitch to voters, Rogers called the race a battle for the "heart and soul of the nation."
He expressed confidence that "we're going to surprise some people" with a Republican victory.
Campaign focus
El-Sayed accused Rogers of focusing on his Muslim faith
Meanwhile, at a Detroit rally, El-Sayed accused Rogers and the Trump administration of focusing more on his Muslim faith than affordability issues.
"They don't want to talk about gas and groceries," he said. "They want to talk about me and my name and my faith."
El-Sayed has called for ending US support of Israel amid conflicts in Gaza and Iran, a stance that divided some Democrats during the primary election.