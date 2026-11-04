Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate, becoming first-ever Muslim senator 

The Senate race is critical as both parties vie for control of the chamber during President Donald Trump's final two years in office.

Recent polls had favored El-Sayed, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifting the race from a tossup to leaning Democrat.

In his final pitch to voters, Rogers called the race a battle for the "heart and soul of the nation."

He expressed confidence that "we're going to surprise some people" with a Republican victory.