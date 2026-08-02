Did Iran hack Michigan's water systems?
What's the story
Michigan has become the latest US state to fall victim to a series of cyberattacks, with nine of its water systems being targeted. The attacks are similar to recent incidents in Minnesota where over 30 water systems were compromised. The source of these attacks is still under investigation but comes amid warnings that Iranian hackers have been focusing on such critical infrastructure sectors.
Official statement
Federal alert issued before attacks in Michigan
The reports of cyberattacks in Michigan came after the state received a federal cyber alert about attempts to compromise operational technology at water systems.
Dale George, director of communications at the state's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, said they had received "a small number of reports from Michigan communities indicating activity consistent with what federal agencies described."
He later confirmed that nine systems were affected by these attacks.
Ongoing investigation
FBI investigating cyberattacks, no suspect identified yet
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently investigating the cyberattacks but has not publicly identified a suspect.
The agency, along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other organizations, had warned in an advisory last week that Iranian hackers have been targeting water and wastewater systems, as well as operational controls of other critical infrastructure sectors.
Cybersecurity concerns
Digital warfare a growing concern
Digital warfare has become a major concern in military conflict, with local water plants or healthcare facilities often lacking the resources and expertise to implement necessary security measures.
This makes them easy targets for cyberattacks.
The FBI said it is aware of recent reports about water and wastewater sectors and is working with interagency partners to protect critical infrastructure from all types of cyber threats.
Past incidents
Iran interested in US water systems operations for years
Iran has been interested in the operations of US water systems for years.
In 2016, the Justice Department charged a group of Iranian hackers for a cyberattack on a small dam near New York City.
Minnesota IT Services confirmed that as of Thursday, there were no active requests from Minnesota communities for residents to modify usage of their drinking water due to these attacks.