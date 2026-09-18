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Home / News / World News / T-shirt torn, punches exchanged as passengers clash on Bangladesh flight 
T-shirt torn, punches exchanged as passengers clash on Bangladesh flight 
The brawl continued until cabin crew members and other passengers stepped in

T-shirt torn, punches exchanged as passengers clash on Bangladesh flight 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 18, 2026
11:43 am
What's the story

A mid-air brawl erupted on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from London to Bangladesh on Thursday. The incident took place when two male passengers got into a heated argument that escalated into a physical fight. A video of the altercation, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the two men exchanging blows while other passengers looked on in panic.

Twitter Post

Video shows brawl

Resolution

Details about the incident

The brawl continued until cabin crew members and other passengers stepped in to separate the two men.

The footage of the incident shows a visibly torn T-shirt on one of the passengers involved in the fight.

The airline's official account does not specify what initially triggered this argument between the two passengers.

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Passenger impact

Panic among passengers

Mohiuddin Ahmed, general manager of Biman's public relations department, confirmed the incident to The Business Standard.

"The flight departed Sylhet for London this morning. At some point during the flight, two passengers got into a physical altercation. The cabin crew later intervened and resolved the situation between them," he said.

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