T-shirt torn, punches exchanged as passengers clash on Bangladesh flight
What's the story
A mid-air brawl erupted on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from London to Bangladesh on Thursday. The incident took place when two male passengers got into a heated argument that escalated into a physical fight. A video of the altercation, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the two men exchanging blows while other passengers looked on in panic.
Twitter Post
Video shows brawl
Mid-Air Brawl on Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight.— Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) September 17, 2026
A video showing two passengers involved in a physical fight aboard.
The flight was travelling from London to Dhaka when an argument between two male passengers reportedly escalated into a physical altercation, causing panic… pic.twitter.com/k0qOScmvlq
Resolution
Details about the incident
The brawl continued until cabin crew members and other passengers stepped in to separate the two men.
The footage of the incident shows a visibly torn T-shirt on one of the passengers involved in the fight.
The airline's official account does not specify what initially triggered this argument between the two passengers.
Passenger impact
Panic among passengers
Mohiuddin Ahmed, general manager of Biman's public relations department, confirmed the incident to The Business Standard.
"The flight departed Sylhet for London this morning. At some point during the flight, two passengers got into a physical altercation. The cabin crew later intervened and resolved the situation between them," he said.