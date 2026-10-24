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Home / News / World News / Video: Mid-air collision of Philippine military planes kills 4 pilots
Video: Mid-air collision of Philippine military planes kills 4 pilots
The military planes collided mid-air during a training exercise

Video: Mid-air collision of Philippine military planes kills 4 pilots

By Snehil Singh
Oct 24, 2026
03:17 pm
What's the story

A tragic accident occurred at the Fernando Air Base in the Philippines on Friday afternoon when two SF-260 single-propeller military planes collided mid-air during a training exercise. The incident resulted in the death of four pilots. Philippine Air Force spokesman Colonel Alvin Capinguian confirmed that "both aircraft went down within the base perimeter, with no other casualties reported."

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Video of tragic mid-air collision 

Aftermath measures

Investigation launched into the crash

In the wake of this tragic incident, an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

As a precautionary measure, Colonel Capinguian also announced that the entire fleet of SF-260 aircraft has been temporarily grounded.

This is not an isolated incident, as there have been several deadly crashes involving Philippine military aircraft in recent years.

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Past incidents

Similar incidents in past years

Notably, in May this year, another tragic incident took place when an SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight in Benguet province in northern Philippines. That accident also claimed the lives of two pilots.

In 2023, another SF-260 TP Marchetti crashed during a training exercise, killing two pilots on board.

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