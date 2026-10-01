'Religious extremist, refused handshakes with women': Colleague describes flydubai attacker

Reports have now cited a fellow pilot who described the attacker as a "religious extremist" with unusual religious practices.

Speaking in Hebrew on Israel's Channel 16, foreign editor and news anchor Yosef Yisrael, quoting a colleague of the attacker, described the pilot as someone "characterized by very strange behavior, especially around religious observances that were out of step with his surroundings [at flydubai]."

"For instance, he used to pray a lot, and would not shake hands with women."