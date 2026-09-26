Military chorus sings 'Les Miserables' at White House state dinner
World
At a White House state dinner on September 24, 2026, a military chorus performed a medley from Les Miserables, including "Do You Hear the People Sing?," a song whose online distribution was censored in China after the 2019 Hong Kong protests.
The event brought together President Trump, President Xi Jinping, and a guest list packed with big names like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
Xi thanked hosts as clips circulated
Even though the song's history made things a bit awkward, Xi expressed thanks for the warm welcome.
Clips of the performance popped up on social media since the press was not allowed inside.
The moment highlighted Trump's flair for dramatic musical choices at official events and showed how pop culture can mix with politics, even at high-stakes dinners.