LOADING...
Home / News / World News / 'Miracle baby' born after womb transplant from deceased donor
'Miracle baby' born after womb transplant from deceased donor
5 womb transplants have been performed in the UK

'Miracle baby' born after womb transplant from deceased donor

By Mudit Dube
Feb 25, 2026
09:38 am
What's the story

A baby boy, Hugo Powell, has been born in the United Kingdom from a womb transplanted from a deceased donor. The groundbreaking procedure was performed at Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital in London. Hugo's mother, Grace Bell, was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser (MRKH), a rare condition that results in an underdeveloped or absent uterus.

Personal struggle

Bell was devastated when she learned about her condition

Bell, an IT program manager, was devastated when she learned about her condition at 16. "I remember going into the hospital toilets and uncontrollably crying," she recalled. She and her husband Steve Powell had initially opted for surrogacy before joining a womb transplant program. The couple's journey culminated in Hugo's birth via cesarean section in December 2025.

Medical breakthrough

Five womb transplants have been performed in the UK

So far, the UK has seen three womb transplants from deceased donors, while two were done with living donors. Bell's donor, who remains anonymous, is remembered by her family for her selfless act of giving life to others. The process involved extensive counseling and consent from families of deceased donors. Each transplant costs around £30,000 and is funded by the charity Womb Transplant UK.

Advertisement

Medical prospects

Experts believe up to 30 womb transplants could be performed

Womb Transplant UK hopes to expand its living donor program to include friends and altruistic donors. Currently, the program is limited to relatives willing to consent for donation. Deceased donor transplants are only performed if families agree after being approached by transplant research programs. Experts believe that up to 30 womb transplants could be performed annually in the UK in future.

Advertisement

Family plans

Hugo was named after Professor Richard Smith

Hugo was named after Professor Richard Smith, clinical lead of Womb Transplant UK. His middle name also honors Bell's grandfather. The couple is considering having another child before the transplanted womb is surgically removed. If not removed, Bell would need to continue taking immunosuppressant drugs. This medical milestone gives hope to women with MRKH and similar conditions around the world.

Advertisement