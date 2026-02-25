'Miracle baby' born after womb transplant from deceased donor

A baby boy, Hugo Powell, has been born in the United Kingdom from a womb transplanted from a deceased donor. The groundbreaking procedure was performed at Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital in London . Hugo's mother, Grace Bell, was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser (MRKH), a rare condition that results in an underdeveloped or absent uterus.

Personal struggle Bell was devastated when she learned about her condition Bell, an IT program manager, was devastated when she learned about her condition at 16. "I remember going into the hospital toilets and uncontrollably crying," she recalled. She and her husband Steve Powell had initially opted for surrogacy before joining a womb transplant program. The couple's journey culminated in Hugo's birth via cesarean section in December 2025.

Medical breakthrough Five womb transplants have been performed in the UK So far, the UK has seen three womb transplants from deceased donors, while two were done with living donors. Bell's donor, who remains anonymous, is remembered by her family for her selfless act of giving life to others. The process involved extensive counseling and consent from families of deceased donors. Each transplant costs around £30,000 and is funded by the charity Womb Transplant UK.

Advertisement

Medical prospects Experts believe up to 30 womb transplants could be performed Womb Transplant UK hopes to expand its living donor program to include friends and altruistic donors. Currently, the program is limited to relatives willing to consent for donation. Deceased donor transplants are only performed if families agree after being approached by transplant research programs. Experts believe that up to 30 womb transplants could be performed annually in the UK in future.

Advertisement