Why was Miss Universe Vietnam stripped of her crown?
What's the story
Quynh Anh Nguyen, the winner of Miss Universe Vietnam 2026, has been stripped of her title just 48 days after winning. The decision was announced by Five6 Entertainment, the local production company behind the pageant. The company said Nguyen violated the conditions of her six-month suspension from the title, which started in October.
Controversial comments
Nguyen was suspended for making derogatory comments about contestants
Nguyen was suspended after she and Miss Universe Vietnam first runner-up Trinh My Anh were accused of making derogatory comments about other contestants.
The allegations were based on screenshots that circulated online.
Although both apologized for their actions, Nguyen continued to attend events without prior approval from the Miss Universe Vietnam organization or Five6 Entertainment.
Management statement
She was already ruled out of Miss Universe race
Seoul-based management company Signe announced its partnership with Nguyen when she was supposed to be suspended.
Nguyen appeared at an event involving Signe, where an exclusive agreement was announced without prior consultation with the pageant organizers.
She had already been ruled out of representing Vietnam at the global Miss Universe competition because of a separate issue involving the country's franchise rights.