US warship's extended deployment takes toll on sailors, families

The extended deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford, the United States 's largest aircraft carrier, is taking a toll on its crew members and their families. The ship has been at sea since June last year, with its mission originally focused on the Mediterranean region. However, in October, the Pentagon diverted it to the Caribbean for oil-tanker seizures and an operation against Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Personal impact Personal sacrifices of sailors The ship's crew members have made significant personal sacrifices due to the extended deployment. According to a report by theWall Street Journal, one sailor missed his great-grandfather's funeral, while another is contemplating leaving the Navy after being away from her toddler daughter for almost a year. Additionally, two sailors reported sewage issues on board the ship.

New orders New mission area for Ford Earlier this year, the crew learned that their deployment would be extended again. They are now headed back across the Atlantic to the Middle East in support of possible American airstrikes on Iran. The Ford recently transited through the Strait of Gibraltar, heading eastward toward its new mission area, according to media outlets claiming possession of satellite images.

