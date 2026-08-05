Iran war has depleted 80% of US's missile interceptors: Report
What's the story
The United States military is running dangerously low on interceptors for its key missile defense systems, sources told CNN. The military has exhausted nearly 80% of the interceptors, they said. The report said that stockpiles of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot missiles have been particularly depleted during the ongoing war with Iran, with the US using up nearly four-fifths of its THAAD inventory and around half of its Patriot interceptors since the conflict began.
Regional impact
Gulf allies express concerns about US air defense systems
The stockpile shortage has also raised concerns among Gulf allies, many of which rely on US air defense systems.
They fear the shortage could compromise their ability to intercept Iranian missile and drone attacks if President Donald Trump escalates the conflict.
The issue was raised again before Trump's decision last weekend to cancel planned strikes on Iran, with senior military advisers expressing concerns about dwindling munitions during discussions of potential escalation.
Munitions depletion
Tomahawk missile stockpile significantly depleted
The US Army has also used up almost all its long-range, precision surface-to-air missiles during the conflict. This includes Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), CNN reported, citing sources familiar with recent internal Pentagon reports.
The Tomahawk missile stockpile is also significantly depleted, with nearly half of these weapons used in the war.
Analysts told CNN that replenishment rates are also low for key missiles, with only a few new deliveries each month.
Production boost
Efforts to increase interceptor missile production underway
The Pentagon has ramped up efforts to increase interceptor missile production, including recent contracts to enhance Patriot and THAAD rocket motor manufacturing.
However, it could take years to fully replenish high-end munitions like Patriot missiles due to the lead time for producing those weapons.
Other missile inventories such as Precision Strike Missiles and Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles are expected to reach pre-war levels by mid-to-late 2027.
Reassurance
Chief Pentagon spokesman insists military has everything it needs
Both the Pentagon and White House have denied the report.
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that "America's military is the most powerful...and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President's choosing."
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also rejected the report, calling it fake, while White House spokesperson Anna Kelly assured that "the US military has more than enough munitions, ammo, and stockpiles to serve all of President Trump's strategic goals and beyond."