US base in Bahrain hit by missiles amid Iran-Israel conflict

A United States Navy base in Bahrain was struck by missiles on Saturday, as tensions between the US , Israel , and Iran escalated. The attack specifically targeted a service center of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. Bahrain's National Communication Centre confirmed the incident and said that emergency measures had been activated. Further details about the attack are still awaited.

Escalating conflict Missile strike follows US, Israel's attack on Iran The missile strike on the US base came hours after the United States and Israel launched a "broad, coordinated military operation" against Iran. The operation, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," involved preemptive strikes near Tehran, including locations close to the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response to these actions, Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced it had launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel.

Safety measures UAE shuts airspace; Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq report sirens The United Arab Emirates shut its airspace after explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi. The closure is expected to disrupt global air travel due to the presence of Emirates and Etihad airlines. Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq also reported sirens and airspace closures as part of their safety measures amid the conflict.

Presidential announcement Trump announces 'major combat operations in Iran' US President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations in Iran" in a video posted on social media. He said the campaign was necessary to eliminate imminent threats from Tehran's nuclear and missile programs. Trump warned that American casualties could be possible due to these strikes, which are part of a "massive and ongoing operation" aimed at destroying Iran's missile industry, degrading its navy, and neutralizing allied proxy forces.

