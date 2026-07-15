Missing Indian sailor confirmed dead after ship attacked near Oman
What's the story
Heramb Karmarkar, a 30-year-old Indian marine engineer from Pune, has been confirmed dead after the merchant vessel GFS Galaxy was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred on Sunday when a projectile hit the ship, causing an engine room fire and disabling its propulsion. While 23 crew members were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman, Karmarkar remained missing. He had been at sea for more than three months and was expected to return to India soon.
Repatriation efforts
MEA coordinating to bring Karmarkar's body back to India
The Ministry of External Affairs is now coordinating with local authorities and the vessel's management to bring Karmarkar's body back to India.
His family has appealed to the Indian government for assistance in this process.
"He was our 30-year-old child, not an elder. We request the Government of India to ensure that our son's body is handed over to us safely and brought back home," Karmarkar's father-in-law, Vivek Tandon, appealed.
Diplomatic action
MEA summons Iranian diplomats, condemns violence against seafarers
In response to the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned Iranian diplomats.
They condemned violence against seafarers and disruption of navigation through international waterways.
The MEA called for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue in West Asia for peace and stability.
It also strongly condemned the attack on two other vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in the Strait of Hormuz. The MEA said both ships were carrying 30 Indian seafarers.
FSUI
Indian vessels continue to be targeted
The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) said Indian vessels continue to be targeted despite repeated diplomatic guarantees and criticized the delay in official updates on Karmarkar's condition.
"Ceasefire in April, Operation Freedom in May, Peace Deal in June - yet Indian vessels continue to be prime targets. In this attack, for over 32 hours, no information on his whereabouts or condition was updated by the authorities, keeping the family in deep distress," the union said.