Missing Indian sailor confirmed dead after ship attacked near Oman 

The Ministry of External Affairs is now coordinating with local authorities and the vessel's management to bring Karmarkar's body back to India.

His family has appealed to the Indian government for assistance in this process.

"He was our 30-year-old child, not an elder. We request the Government of India to ensure that our son's body is handed over to us safely and brought back home," Karmarkar's father-in-law, Vivek Tandon, appealed.