Cooperation, not competition, is key to India-ASEAN ties: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for cooperation, not competition, to shape the future of India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ties. Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, he said both sides have the collective strength and resolve to make the Indo-Pacific a symbol of peace and stability. The theme of this year's summit is "Navigating Our Future, Together."
Strengthening ties
India's initiatives to strengthen ties with ASEAN countries
PM Modi stressed that India and ASEAN's cooperation is now expanding into new areas like digital technology, defense, and space.
He also highlighted over 100 initiatives taken by India since 2014 to strengthen ties with ASEAN countries. These include nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects and more than 10,000 skill-building scholarships.
Shared aspirations
India's development, ASEAN's prosperity closely interlinked: PM
PM Modi also spoke about the strategic importance of ASEAN to India, saying India's development and ASEAN's prosperity were closely interlinked.
He said the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Developed India 2047 can play a crucial role in realizing shared aspirations.
"Over the past 12 years, we have given fresh momentum to our partnership," he said.
Unwavering commitment
PM Modi reaffirms India's commitment to ASEAN unity
PM Modi also reiterated India's unwavering commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality.
He expressed confidence that the summit would take their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute toward building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
This was his 13th interaction with ASEAN leaders in this format, demonstrating India's continued engagement with the regional bloc.