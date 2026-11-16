Modi and Trump head to Manila for Quad leaders summit
Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump are heading to Manila for the first Quad leaders' meeting in two years, happening alongside the ASEAN summit on Tuesday.
They'll be joined by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The main focus? Boosting peace, prosperity, and security across the Indo-Pacific.
Quad revived to balance China's influence
The Quad, made up of the US India, Australia, and Japan, was revived in 2017 as a way to balance China's growing influence in the region.
This is Trump's first Quad leaders' meeting since returning to office; the last one was under President Biden in 2024.
As Olivia Wales, Assistant Press Secretary at the White House, put it, "The Quad has demonstrated that it is a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."