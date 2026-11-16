Modi and Trump head to Manila for Quad leaders summit

The Quad, made up of the US India, Australia, and Japan, was revived in 2017 as a way to balance China's growing influence in the region.

This is Trump's first Quad leaders' meeting since returning to office; the last one was under President Biden in 2024.

As Olivia Wales, Assistant Press Secretary at the White House, put it, "The Quad has demonstrated that it is a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."