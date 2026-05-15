PM Modi meets UAE President, discusses energy cooperation
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday as part of his five-nation tour. He was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral issues, especially energy cooperation, along with regional and international matters of mutual interest.
Escort details
UAE Air Force escorted PM's aircraft
Ahead of Modi's landing, the UAE Air Force deployed F-16 Block 60 'Desert Falcon' fighter jets to escort his aircraft into its airspace. A video shared by ANI showed an F-16 jet flying parallel to PM Modi's custom-modified Boeing 777-300ER, which is referred to as "Air India One" when he is aboard.
Twitter Post
Visuals of F16 escort from Air India One
#WATCH | UAE F16 jets escort PM Narendra Modi's aircraft as it enters UAE airspace. pic.twitter.com/mTESpw9tdM— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026
Visit objectives
Visit to boost India's energy security
This one-day visit comes amid a global energy crisis due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. The trip is aimed at bolstering India's energy security and furthering the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE. PM Modi will hold talks with President Al Nahyan on trade, investment, energy security, and people-to-people ties during his stay.
Potential agreements
MoUs in LPG, strategic petroleum reserves likely during visit
Reports suggest that two key memorandums of understanding (MoUs) may be signed during this visit. These pacts are likely to be in the fields of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Strategic Petroleum Reserves, as per NDTV. The agreements would further enhance strategic and economic ties between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. Bilateral trade between the two countries crossed $100 billion in FY 2025-26, and both sides aim to double it by 2032.
Bilateral ties
PM's 5-nation tour begins with UAE visit
The UAE is India's third-largest trading partner and seventh-largest investor over the last 25 years. With a large Indian diaspora of over 4.5 million people, PM Modi's visit will also focus on their welfare. After his trip to the Middle East, PM Modi will visit the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy as part of his five-nation tour.