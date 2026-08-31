PM Modi interacts with students, Indian diaspora before SCO Summit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, interacted with students at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies on Sunday. After his interaction with students, he shared updates on X. He said he got to see a vibrant Indology ecosystem. "Saw great passion towards studying about India. Immense work on Gandhi Ji's life. Growing interest in Tamil culture," he wrote.
Cultural exchange
'Namaste' is popular in Uzbekistan: Indologist
During the interaction, an Uzbek Indologist praised India's influence on Uzbekistan, saying every citizen knows "Namaste."
"Perhaps you will not find many countries in the world where people love India as much as the people of Uzbekistan do," he said.
After his Uzbekistan visit, PM Modi reached Kyrgyzstan.
He interacted with 'Friends of India' in the capital Bishkek and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Park.
Twitter Post
PM met prominent diaspora members
Met a group of people who have a close association with India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2026
This includes prominent diaspora members, those passionate about the environment, Yoga enthusiasts, academics, ITEC alumni, researchers and more.
Happy to see such continuous engagement with India.
One of the… pic.twitter.com/xiwRCoFBE9
SCO summit
PM to address SCO Summit
During his Kyrgyzstan visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The meeting is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Bishkek Declaration marking the SCO's 25th anniversary and a package of documents aimed at expanding cooperation in security, economy, transport, environmental protection, AI, cultural and humanitarian affairs, etc.