PM Modi interacts with students, Indian diaspora before SCO Summit

During the interaction, an Uzbek Indologist praised India's influence on Uzbekistan, saying every citizen knows "Namaste."

"Perhaps you will not find many countries in the world where people love India as much as the people of Uzbekistan do," he said.

After his Uzbekistan visit, PM Modi reached Kyrgyzstan.

He interacted with 'Friends of India' in the capital Bishkek and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Park.