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Home / News / World News / PM Modi interacts with students, Indian diaspora before SCO Summit
PM Modi interacts with students, Indian diaspora before SCO Summit
The two-day summit is starting on Monday

PM Modi interacts with students, Indian diaspora before SCO Summit

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 31, 2026
02:51 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, interacted with students at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies on Sunday. After his interaction with students, he shared updates on X. He said he got to see a vibrant Indology ecosystem. "Saw great passion towards studying about India. Immense work on Gandhi Ji's life. Growing interest in Tamil culture," he wrote.

Cultural exchange

'Namaste' is popular in Uzbekistan: Indologist

During the interaction, an Uzbek Indologist praised India's influence on Uzbekistan, saying every citizen knows "Namaste."

"Perhaps you will not find many countries in the world where people love India as much as the people of Uzbekistan do," he said.

After his Uzbekistan visit, PM Modi reached Kyrgyzstan.

He interacted with 'Friends of India' in the capital Bishkek and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Park.

Twitter Post

PM met prominent diaspora members

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SCO summit

PM to address SCO Summit

During his Kyrgyzstan visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Bishkek Declaration marking the SCO's 25th anniversary and a package of documents aimed at expanding cooperation in security, economy, transport, environmental protection, AI, cultural and humanitarian affairs, etc.

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