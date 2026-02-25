LOADING...
Modi was welcomed by Benjamin Netanyahu

Modi lands in Israel; receives warm welcome from Netanyahu, wife 

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 25, 2026
05:38 pm
What's the story

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day official visit. He was welcomed at Ben-Gurion Airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. At the airport, the trio shared a lighthearted moment when Netanyahu pointed out the matching color of the pocket square of PM Modi and the outfit of his wife, Sara Netanyahu. "Saffron," Modi replied, giggling.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Schedule highlights

Modi to address Knesset during Israel visit

Modi's visit to Israel will include a speech at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament. He is the first Indian prime minister to be invited to address the Knesset, a rare honor for world leaders. After his address, both leaders will attend an innovation event at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem. The day will end with a joint dinner hosted by Netanyahu and his wife for Modi.

Upcoming events

Agreements to be signed on Thursday

On Thursday, Modi and Netanyahu will visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem. They will also hold an expanded meeting at King David Hotel. During this meeting, a series of agreements in economic, security, and diplomatic fields will be signed between India and Israel to boost cooperation between the two nations. Joint press statements will follow these agreements.

