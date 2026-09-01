Dismantle entire terror ecosystem: Modi at SCO with Sharif present
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message against terrorism at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He called for dismantling the entire terror ecosystem, including its financing, recruitment, radicalization, and safe haven. "We must speak with one voice that there can be no room for double standards on this serious issue," he said. The summit was attended by leaders from member countries, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Pakistan
'Countries that use terrorism..'
In what can be interpreted as a message to Pakistan, which India has repeatedly accused of harboring and supporting cross-border terrorist groups, Modi said that "countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy, and that provide shelter and support to terrorists, must be given a firm message: terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone."
He also said that there is no solution on the battlefield and "all wars and conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."
Twitter Post
MEA shares Modi's remarks at 26th SCO Summit
Highlights of PM @narendramodi’s remarks at the 26th SCO Summit 🧵— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 1, 2026
1/10 pic.twitter.com/uwpuoySsZG
Modi
India supports all efforts that connect markets, facilitate trade
The Indian leader also said that India fully supports all efforts that connect markets, facilitate trade, and open new pathways for development.
"However, it is equally essential that these efforts respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations... this is also the core spirit of the SCO Charter," he said.
He further said that the breadth of connectivity must extend beyond physical infrastructure.
"We must simplify customs processes, promote digital documentation, and make logistics networks more efficient," he said.
Pillar
Modi on Middle east crisis
On the Middle East crisis, he said a conflict in a region does not remain confined there and its impact is felt on "energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains of the entire world."
"The countries of the Global South have to bear the maximum brunt of this. Therefore, India's call has been that the solution to all tensions and wars is not possible on the battlefield but only through Dialogue and Diplomacy," he said.
Diplomatic engagements
PM Modi's bilateral meetings at SCO summit
Before the meeting, PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were captured in the same frame as they posed for photographs.
PM Modi was also seen briefly exchanging words with Xi and Putin.
A day earlier, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Peace advocacy
Russia-Ukraine conflict
During his meeting with Putin, PM Modi appealed for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
He said, "Every day spent on war pushes humanity backwards, whereas every step taken toward peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm."
The Prime Minister emphasized that peace is not just a bilateral issue but a global priority.
PM Modi and President Putin also discussed the broader India-Russia relationship, including trade, investment, energy, and fertilizer security.