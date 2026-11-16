Modi-Trump to attend Quad meeting on sidelines of ASEAN Summit

The Quad leaders' meeting will also be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"....the president will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders to discuss shared interests of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region," Olivia Wales, Assistant Press Secretary at the White House, said.

The last meeting of Quad leaders was chaired by then-US President Joe Biden in Delaware on September 21, 2024.