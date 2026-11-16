Modi-Trump to attend Quad meeting on sidelines of ASEAN Summit
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump will attend the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders' meeting in two years. The summit will be held on Tuesday in Manila, Philippines, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, a senior US official said. The Quad group includes India, Australia, and Japan, along with the US.
Meeting agenda
Australian, Japanese PMs to also attend
The Quad leaders' meeting will also be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
"....the president will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders to discuss shared interests of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region," Olivia Wales, Assistant Press Secretary at the White House, said.
The last meeting of Quad leaders was chaired by then-US President Joe Biden in Delaware on September 21, 2024.
Summit focus
Economic partnerships and maritime security ties on India's agenda
The ASEAN Summit, which Modi will attend from November 16-17, will also address global conflicts such as the war in Myanmar.
Rudrendra Tandon, secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry, earlier said ASEAN had emerged as a central pillar of the Act East policy and vision for the Indo-Pacific and that the 11-member bloc is a "locomotive for peace, stability, and economic prosperity."
India-ASEAN trade is estimated at $122 billion annually.
Bilateral meetings
Bilateral meetings expected during ASEAN Summit
Apart from the Quad meeting, PM Modi is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with other leaders at the ASEAN Summit.
The summit will focus on strengthening maritime security ties and expanding economic partnerships.
New Delhi hopes to boost naval coordination among like-minded Indo-Pacific states during these discussions.