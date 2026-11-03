'Mogging' is 2026 Word of the Year: What it means
What's the story
The Collins English Dictionary has declared "mogging" as its word of the year for 2026. The term, which playfully means to outshine or outperform someone, saw a 210% increase in usage this year, reported BBC. It has become especially popular among Generation Z and Alpha, both online and in everyday conversation.
Term evolution
Origins of 'mogging'
The term "mogging" is believed to have originated from the acronym AMOG, which stands for Alpha Male of the Group.
It was first used in bodybuilding culture around 2016 and has since spread through online communities.
By 2026, it had entered everyday slang with examples like "Teenagers mog elite athletes, a new video game mogs an old favourite."
Shortlist highlights
Other words shortlisted for word of the year
Other words shortlisted for the title include "ghost job," referring to positions advertised by employers with no intention of hiring.
The term "hydration break" gained popularity during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, while "p(doom)" refers to the probability of artificial intelligence causing civilization's collapse.
"Manchesterism," associated with Prime Minister and former Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, focuses on "devolving regional power and combining economic growth with social progress."
Emerging vocabulary
Words that reflect cultural, political, and societal changes
"Carspreading" describes the trend of car manufacturers making vehicles bigger and heavier, a nod to the popularity of SUVs.
"Friendslop" is a term used by gamers for low-budget, multiplayer indie games that focus on social fun rather than high-end graphics.
These new additions to the lexicon are supposed to reflect how society adapts to changing trends in transport, politics, climate, employment, and culture.