Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf demands US lift naval blockade, ease sanctions
Iran's parliament speaker has told the US to meet seven key demands, including lifting the naval blockade, easing sanctions, and releasing frozen assets, and warned against further military action.
He put it plainly: "We do not care whether the US chooses the path of negotiations or war," spoken by Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.
The message comes as both sides clash over issues like Lebanon and regional hostilities.
Iran claims strike, Hormuz tankers mined
Things escalated this week when Iran's military claimed a drone strike on a US radar site in Bahrain.
Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil, saw oil tankers hit by mines, raising security worries.
With both countries digging in, Iran says it won't stay stuck "neither war nor peace" forever, leaving the next move to its armed forces.